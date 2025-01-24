Advertisement
Coldplay Concert Streams Live On Disney+Hotstar: Karan Johar's Manifestation To Work On January 26

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2025, 11:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Coldplay fans in India, rejoice! Disney+ Hotstar is bringing Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour live to your screens on January 26th, Republic Day. For those who missed out on the electrifying performances at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium earlier this week, this is the perfect chance to catch the iconic band in action.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, a self-confessed Coldplay enthusiast, took to Instagram to share his excitement and relief about the live-streamed concert. In a humourous reel, Karan expressed his desperation to attend the band's live performance, jokingly offering to ditch carbs, selfies, and even his designer outfits to make his dream come true. But as fate (and Disney+ Hotstar) would have it, he can now enjoy the show from the comfort of his home, alongside exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The grand event will be streamed live from Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, ensuring that Coldplay’s magic reaches every corner of the country. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual listener, this "home-cert" promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Truly a #ParadiseForAll: Tune in to Disney+ Hotstar this Republic Day and catch Coldplay’s biggest concert from the comfort of your homes!

