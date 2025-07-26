New Delhi: Astronomer, the AI tech company that shot to global fame after the Coldplay kiss cam scandal, has now made an unexpected PR move to take what many are calling “revenge.”

The company has hired Hollywood actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow who also happens to be Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s ex-wife as a “temporary spokesperson.” This comes after a video from the band’s Boston concert, shown on the stadium’s kiss cam, unintentionally exposed an affair between Astronomer's former CEO Andy Byron and ex-HR head Kristin Cabot. The clip went viral, and both employees have since resigned.

In a new tongue-in-cheek video posted on Astronomer's official X (formerly Twitter) account, Paltrow says:

“Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer.”

Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. pic.twitter.com/WtxEegbAMY — Astronomer (@astronomerio) July 25, 2025

She adds, “Astronomers have gotten a lot of questions over the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones."

However, rather than directly addressing the scandal, the Iron Man actress pivots smoothly to promote the company’s data workflow tools and AI products.

The video begins with the caption, “OMG! What the actual F,” before cutting to Paltrow who brightly declares that Astronomer is the “best place to run Apache Airflow.” She adds,

“We’ve been thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation.”

When asked, “How is your social media team holding up?”, viewers braced for a response about the scandal. But instead, Paltrow promoted the company’s Beyond Analytics conference, scheduled for September, adding that vacancies are still open.

“We will now be returning to what we do best: Delivering game-changing results to our customers,” she concludes. “Thank you for your interest in Astronomer.”

Netizens React:

One user wrote: “I want to know what prompt you used on what system to come up with this PR response because chef’s kiss.”

Another exclaimed: “You got Chris Martin’s ex-wife???!!! Savage.”

A third added: “Astronomer, whose CEO was caught cheating on his wife with the head of HR at a Coldplay concert, just released an ad starring Coldplay’s lead singer’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. Yes, they think adultery and marriage is a joke… Other than that, clever marketing.”

Another summed it up with: “You hired the Coldplay singer’s ex-wife. Extraordinary.”