Coldplay On Disney+ Hotstar: Live Streaming Concert On Republic Day

New Delhi: The streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the international band Coldplay's iconic Music of the Spheres World Tour concert across India. As the band prepares for their largest-ever stadium performance in Ahmedabad on Republic Day, January 26, the live streaming of the monumental performance will give access to audiences from all corners of the country to witness the magic unfold.

COLDPLAY'S POPULARITY

Coldplay, a band synonymous with transcendent melodies and electrifying performances, has captivated audiences for decades. With their live concerts often described as transformative experiences, fans across the globe aspire to witness their magic. However, geographical, logistical, and financial barriers have historically made such dreams unattainable for many.

DISNEY+HOTSTAR'S LIVE STREAMING

Disney+ Hotstar has bridged this gap by leveraging the power of live streaming by bringing global icons to local screens. With a single tap, fans across the country can immerse themselves in Coldplay’s euphoric soundscapes and vibrant visuals, no matter where they are. Whether in a bustling metro city or a remote village, the experience remains accessible, inclusive, and unifying.

The partnership between Disney+ Hotstar and Coldplay is a testament to how technology is revolutionising the entertainment industry. Live streaming events have become a powerful tool for breaking barriers, offering a front-row experience to audiences who might never have the opportunity to attend in person.

Here are reasons why one should not miss the live stream of the iconic band, this Republic Day!

Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Access

Disney+ Hotstar is set to offer exclusive behind-the-scenes (BTS) content from the show and the band, giving fans a rare glimpse into the making of the concert. From soundchecks to candid moments, this content provides a deeper connection with Coldplay that’s not available anywhere else.

Comfort of Your Home

Forget the hassle of long queues, expensive tickets, and crowded venues. With Disney+ Hotstar, you can enjoy the concert from your living room, surrounded by your loved ones. It’s the perfect way to experience world-class entertainment without stepping out.

Family-Friendly Entertainment

Coldplay’s music is known for its universal appeal, making it the ideal family entertainment. Gather your family and bond over timeless hits like "Paradise" and "Viva La Vida," creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Tune in to Disney+ Hotstar this Republic Day and catch Coldplay’s biggest concert from the comfort of your home!