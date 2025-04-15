Comedian-Actor Vir Das Slams Air India For Failing To Provide Wheelchair For Injured Wife Despite Pre-Booking

New Delhi: Comedian and actor Vir Das has criticized Air India for allegedly failing to provide a pre-booked wheelchair for his wife, who is recovering from a fractured foot. In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Das said the airline’s handling of their flight from Mumbai to Delhi on Monday evening was “deeply disappointing,” despite having paid Rs 50,000 per seat and booking the airline’s premium Pranaam service.

"Dear @airindia, please reclaim your wheelchair. I’m a lifetime loyalist... this post pains me to write," Das began.

He detailed a series of issues during their journey, including malfunctioning seats, broken table trays, and a two-hour flight delay. “We’re flying to Delhi. 50 grand a seat. Broken table, broken leg rests, her seat is stuck reclined, won’t straighten fully,” he wrote, adding that the crew had described the aircraft as “newly refurbished.”

According to Das, the problems continued upon landing, when they were asked to disembark using a steep step ladder without the promised wheelchair assistance. He claimed that despite having pre-booked both Air India’s wheelchair service and Encalm’s Pranaam meet-and-assist service, there was no staff available to help.

“I ask the air hostesses... silence and a clueless look at each other,” he wrote, describing the lack of response from staff. When he turned to a male ground staff member for help, he said, “Sir kya karein...sorry,” and ignored his request.

“There’s wheelchairs everywhere. No staff because the flight is late. I grab a chair and wheel her to baggage claim, then out of the airport to the parking,” he added, ending the post sarcastically: “One of your wheelchairs is on the second floor of the parking in Delhi. Do claim it. Cheers.”

Take A Look At His Post:

Dear @airindia Please reclaim your wheelchair. I’m a lifetime loyalist. I believe you’ve got the nicest cabin crew in the sky, this post pains me to write. My wife and I book Pranaam and a wheelchair because she’s got a foot fracture that’s still healing. We’re flying to delhi.… — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 14, 2025

In response, Air India’s official X account replied, “Dear Mr. Das, we understand and empathize with the experience. Please share us the booking details via DM for us to look into this on priority.”

The airline later issued a statement confirming that the matter had been noted “with concern” and was being looked into.