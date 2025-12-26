Comedian Jamie Lever Announces Social Media Break, Clarifies Not Due To Tanya Mittal Mimicry Backlash, Says 'There Is NO Truth...'

Comedian and mimicry artist Jamie Lever, widely known for her celebrity impressions on Instagram, has announced a temporary break from social media. In a heartfelt note shared on her Instagram, Jamie said she needs time to “rest and reset” after recent events made her feel that she has lost “a small part of myself.”

“Those who truly know me know how deeply I love my work and how honestly I do it. I’m grateful to God for the gift of bringing joy to others and forever thankful for the love I’ve received over the years,” Jamie wrote. “ I’ve learned on this journey that not everyone will cheer for you or laugh with you. Recent events have made me feel like I’ve lost a small part of myself - this comes from reflection, not anger."

She concluded, “I love what I do and will always entertain. For now, I’m taking some time to rest and reset. See you next year. Thank you for the love, prayers, and support - always.”

Backlash Over Recent Reel

The comedian faced backlash following a reel in which she mimicked Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal. The video featured Jamie imitating Tanya’s expressions while she was seen crying. Jamie captioned the post saying she would miss the “number 1 entertainer” on the show.

However, many viewers criticised her, claiming the mimicry went too far and appeared to mock Tanya’s looks rather than her personality. Tanya Mittal, one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 19, garnered attention throughout the season for frequently discussing her lavish lifestyle.

Comedian Jamie Lever took to her social media story to address her followers, writing, “To my lovely followers & beyond, my post yesterday was about personal matters, and I just needed some time with family. To the media – I respect all the support you have given me over the years, but there is NO truth in what is being shared currently. See you in 2026 with more COMEDY! Love you guys.”

Bollywood Career and Legacy

Jamie Lever has appeared in several Bollywood films, including Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Housefull 4, Bhoot Police, Yaatris, and Crakk. She is the daughter of legendary comedian Johnny Lever, known for his iconic comic timing and expressive performances in Indian cinema.