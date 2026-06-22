/Comedian Moshe Kasher reveals tonsil cancer diagnosis, says doctors expect positive recovery

Comedian and actor Moshe Kasher has revealed that he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer and recently underwent surgery to remove the disease.
Kasher shared the news in an Instagram post on Father's Day, explaining that he discovered a lump on his tonsil about three months ago while working on The Comeback, a project starring Glen Powell and produced by Judd Apatow.
The comedian said he underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is now awaiting confirmation from doctors on whether additional treatment will be required.
Reflecting on his experience, Kasher expressed gratitude for his family and life, writing, "I'm so grateful I have a life that's worth living and a kid to raise this Father's Day."
Take a look:
He also described the procedure in his characteristic comedic style, saying that "a Jewish robot yanked my jaw open for five hours" to remove the cancer.
According to Kasher, doctors are optimistic about his prognosis. He noted that the type of cancer he has carries "an incredibly high cure rate (in the 95% zone)."
Despite the positive outlook, Kasher acknowledged the emotional challenges of the diagnosis, writing, "My life has been terror, meditation, tears and medical planning."
Doctors are expected to determine next week whether radiation therapy will be necessary as part of his treatment plan.
Kasher also thanked his wife, fellow comedian Natasha Leggero, and filmmaker Judd Apatow for their support throughout the ordeal. He said both were "kind, supportive and nurturing" as he continued working on the project while managing his health.
In addition, Kasher revealed that he and Leggero recorded an hour-long conversation before his surgery. The episode is scheduled to be released on their podcast, The Endless Honeymoon Podcast.
Kasher is best known for his work on television series including Whitney, Shameless, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Pitt. He has also appeared as a stand-up comedian on programs such as Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Conan and John Oliver's New York Stand Up Show.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.