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  • /Comedian Moshe Kasher reveals tonsil cancer diagnosis, says doctors expect positive recovery

Comedian Moshe Kasher reveals tonsil cancer diagnosis, says doctors expect positive recovery

The comedian and actor disclosed that he recently underwent surgery for tonsil cancer and is awaiting a decision on whether further treatment will be needed.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
Comedian Moshe Kasher reveals tonsil cancer diagnosis, says doctors expect positive recovery
Image Credit: (Image: @Moshe Kasher/Instagram)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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