Comedian Reginald Carroll Shot Dead At 52, Brother Pens Emotional Note

New Delhi: Reggie Carroll, a well-known comedian celebrated for his nationwide stand-up tours, has passed away at the age of 52, People reported.

Comedian Fatally Shot in Mississippi

According to the Southaven Police Department (SPD), as said by People, Carroll was fatally shot on Wednesday, August 20, in Southaven, Mississippi. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Burton Lane, where they later confirmed Carroll was the victim.

Suspect in Custody; Investigation Ongoing

According to the same report, Authorities confirmed that a male suspect has been taken into custody and formally charged with Carroll’s murder.

"One male is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Reginald Carroll. Our thoughts [are] with the family of Mr. Carroll," SPD said in a statement shared on social media on Saturday, August 23.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Family Seeks Privacy Amid Grief

Carroll’s brother, Jonathan Carroll, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support following the tragedy. “To all who have expressed condolences on the passing of Reggie Carroll, your love has been well received — thank you!!!” he wrote in a Facebook post. "Due to the sensitive nature of Reg’s passing, we are asking all, to refrain from publicly sharing any details until we confirm all the facts. If you have posted any details, we respectfully ask that you delete the post. Please share my post to help us spread the word. Thank you all for your understanding and loving support,' he concluded.

Comedy Community Pays Tribute

Tributes also poured in from the comedy world. Mobtown Comedy Club honoured Carroll in an Instagram post, writing, “Rest in power @comedianreggiecarroll, thank you for being one of the OGs who supported us early on," the club's account wrote. "The Mobtown family and the Baltimore comedy community are very saddened by this loss of one of our city’s great talents. Sending our prayers to Reggie’s family"

In addition to his work as a touring stand-up comedian, Reggie Carroll also made several appearances on television throughout his career, as listed on his IMDb page. One of his earliest televised performances was in a 2000 episode of the iconic variety series Showtime at the Apollo, where he showcased his comedic talent to a national audience. More recently, in 2023, Carroll took on a dual role as both producer and host for the stand-up comedy special Knockout Kings of Comedy.

