Comedian Samay Raina Apologises For Insensitive Remarks Against People With Disabilities On His Birthday

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Samay Raina apologised for the insensitive remarks against people with disability in his YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' on the occasion of his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram, comedian Samay Raina apologised for the pain caused by his show to people with disabilities. He shared the apology on behalf of the other comedians as well, which includes Vipul Goyal, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar and Balraj Ghai.

He wrote, "Today is my birthday. And instead of celebrating just myself, I want to use this day-the most special day of the year for me-to apologise to the people with disabilities. We, Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar, Balraj Ghai deeply regret the pain caused due to our show."

The comedian also claimed to "spread awareness" about the challenges faced by the disabled community.

"Going forward, we will be more mindful and do our best to spread awareness about the challenges faced by the community. Your strength inspires us to grow. With respect and gratitude. Samay, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Ghai, Sonali Thakker, Nishant Tanwar," concluded Samay Raina.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court came down heavily on Samay Raina for allegedly making insensitive remarks about people with disability.

The court directed Raina and four other comedians--Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, and Sonali Thakkar (aka Sonali Aditya Desai)--to issue an unconditional apology on their YouTube channels and other platforms.

On May 5, the bench had summoned the comedians to appear before it or face coercive action after a plea alleged that they ridiculed persons suffering from SMA, a rare disorder, as well as those suffering from other disabilities on their show.

The petition against the influencers was filed by M/s Cure SMA Foundation of India, citing insensitive jokes made by Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.