Comedian Zakir Khan Reveals Being Sick For A Year, Announces Break From Stage Shows

New Delhi: Popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has announced a temporary hiatus from his stage shows due to ongoing health concerns. In a candid and heartfelt message shared via his Instagram Stories, the 38-year-old performer expressed the toll that relentless touring has taken on his well-being.

“Extensive Touring Is Not Very Healthy”

Posting under the title "The Health Update," Khan reflected on the pressures of a decade-long career filled with back-to-back shows, sleepless nights, early morning flights, and erratic meals.

"I have been touring since Last 10 years. Though I am extremely blessed to receive your love and affection. Par iss tarah ki extensively touring is not very healthy. Trying to satisfy everyone you meet, 2-3 shows in day, sleepless nights, early morning flight and of course no timetable for meals. Net-net 1 saal se bimar hi hoon, par kaam karna hi pada, kyunki zaruri tha uss waqt. Jinko pata hai, unko pata hai." (Translate: "I’ve been touring for the last 10 years. While I truly feel blessed to receive all your love and support, this kind of extensive touring isn’t very healthy. Trying to meet everyone’s expectations, doing 2–3 shows a day, sleepless nights, early morning flights, and absolutely no fixed meal schedule — it takes a toll. Honestly, I’ve been unwell for the past year, but I had to keep working because it was necessary at the time. Those who know, know.")

“I Absolutely Love Being On Stage, But…”

In a follow-up story, Khan expressed his emotional conflict about stepping away from live performances.

"I absolutely love being on stage par ab thoda break lena padega shayad. Matlb mann toh mera hai nahi, waise dekha jaaye toh 1 saal se bhi taal hi raha tha. Par ab lag raha hai ki baat hath se nikal jaaye uske pehle Sambhal lena chahiye. Isliye, yeh bar ke India tour me limited cites hi rahegi. Zyada shows pe shows bhi add nahi kar paunga aur phir yeh special record kar ke thoda lamba break lene ki salah di gayi hai mujhe."

From “Sakht Launda” to Global Star

Zakir Khan rose to fame after winning India’s Best Stand Up in 2012. Since then, he has become one of the most recognisable names in Indian comedy, thanks to his signature "sakht launda" persona and deeply relatable storytelling.

He has released several acclaimed stand-up specials, including Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi, Tathastu, Mannpasand, and Delulu Express. His content, often rooted in everyday observations and personal anecdotes, has helped him carve a unique space in the Indian comedy landscape.

Milestones and Global Recognition

In addition to his stand-up career, Khan has served as a judge on the Amazon Prime show Comicstaan. His international achievements include a sold-out show at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2023, where he received a rare 20-minute standing ovation, and a 2025 performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden — a milestone for Hindi stand-up.

As of September 2025, Zakir Khan boasts a following of approximately 7.4 million on Instagram.