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  • /Commonwealth Games 2026 Medalists Lovlina Borgohain, Asmita Dey grace KBC Hotseat with Amitabh Bachchan

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medalists Lovlina Borgohain, Asmita Dey grace KBC Hotseat with Amitabh Bachchan

Commonwealth Games 2026 winners Lovlina Borgohain, Asmita Dey, Jhandu Kumar, and Sharmila Dhankar featured on Kaun Banega Crorepati, sharing their inspiring journeys and memorable experiences with host Amitabh Bachchan.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 07:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 Medalists Lovlina Borgohain, Asmita Dey grace KBC Hotseat with Amitabh Bachchan
Image Credit: ANI

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