/Commonwealth Games 2026 Medalists Lovlina Borgohain, Asmita Dey grace KBC Hotseat with Amitabh Bachchan

She expressed, "Growing up, watching KBC with my family every evening was a ritual. I would often stare at the screen and wonder what it felt like to be in the same room as Mr. Amitabh Bachchan sir, and today, standing right next to him on this stage feels completely surreal. In Judo, every second on the mat requires balance, focus, and years of silent discipline. To bring the story of my sport and my journey to a platform like Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television that touches every single Indian household is an incredible honor. Sharing this space with Amitabh Sir is not just a personal dream come true; it's a proud moment for Indian Judo."