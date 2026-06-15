Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Complaint filed against actor Prakash Raj over alleged derogatory remarks on Hindu deities and Ramayana

Complaint filed against actor Prakash Raj over alleged derogatory remarks on Hindu deities and Ramayana

A criminal complaint has been filed in a Tirupati court against actor Prakash Raj, alleging that his remarks about Hindu deities and the Ramayana during public events were derogatory and hurt religious sentiments.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 06:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
Complaint filed against actor Prakash Raj over alleged derogatory remarks on Hindu deities and Ramayana
Image Credit: (Image: IANS)

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Complaint filed against actor Prakash Raj over alleged derogatory remarks
Prakash Raj2 min ago
2
RTI activist24 min ago
3
numerology career guidance28 min ago
4
competitive exams after 12th30 min ago
5
Auto news31 min ago