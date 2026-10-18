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Complaint filed seeking inquiry into welfare of Sidhu Moosewala’s toddler brother over alleged gunfire gestures

Lawyers for Human Rights International has submitted a complaint to Mansa authorities seeking an inquiry and parental counselling regarding late singer Sidhu Moosewala’s toddler brother, raising concerns over the child allegedly imitating gunfire gestures during public appearances.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 10:28 AM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 10:28 AM IST
Complaint filed seeking inquiry into welfare of Sidhu Moosewala’s toddler brother over alleged gunfire gestures
Image Credit: ANI

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