Condolence Meet Held In Vrindavan To Honour Late Dharmendra; Hema Malini, Political Leaders Pay Tribute

Mathura: A condolence meeting was organised at Shri Krishna Janmashtami Ashram in Vrindavan on Saturday, where people paid tribute to the late veteran actor Dharmendra. Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini also present at the meet.

Several members from the political fraternity came together to pay tribute to Dharmendra's monumental legacy and convey their condolences to Hema Malini.

A while ago, Hema Malini took to Instagram to share a special video that was played at the prayer meeting, offering a glimpse into Dharmendra's huge and remarkable body of work.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Special tribute to Dharam ji, highlighting his evergreen appeal, his charisma, his immense talent and his tremendous, impactful presence in all his movies. This visual trbute was made for the two prayer meetings that I had arranged in Delhi and Mathura," she posted.

Also Read | Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Amit Shah, JP Nadda Pay Tribute To Legendary Actor In Delhi

Before this Mathura prayer meet, Hema Malini, on December 11, hosted a prayer meet in Delhi, where Union Ministers, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, and scores of ministers and parliamentarians attended.

Hema Malini went on to speak about Dharmendra's unfinished dream of writing a book. She reminisced about his innate gift for poetry and how he longed to turn his heartfelt words into a published work.

"Over time, a hidden aspect of his personality emerged.. jab woh Urdi ki Shayari karne lage. Unki khaas baat yahi thi koi bhi paristithi ho woh uske anusar turant ek sher suna dete the...yeh unki khoobi thi. I often told him he should write a book - his fans would have loved it. So, he was very serious about it and was planning everything but woh kaam par adhura reh gaya."

Dharmendra's passing marked the end of an era in Hindi cinema. Over the decades, he earned admiration for his versatility across genres and became one of the industry's most loved stars.

One of the most iconic actors of his time, Dharmendra made his mark in Hindi cinema with memorable performances in films like 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Sholay,' 'Chupke Chupke', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', and 'Anupama', among others.