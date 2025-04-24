Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Buys Bali Tulip Garden For Jacqueline Fernandez As A Gift In Remembrance Of Her Mother Kim

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim breathed her last on Sunday, April 6, 2025, due to health complications after suffering a heart stroke. She was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai last month for treatment, reportedly. Now, days after her mom's demise, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhara has written a letter to Jacqueline condoling Kim Fernandez's death. Also, he claims tto have named a lily and tulip garden in Bali after Kim.

The copy of the letter is available on Reddit. "Baby girl, Mom is 'with us,' 'in us,' and around us as our Guardian Angel. I know the pain you're going through, but my love, I am in harder pain. Because, in a very short period, I became the closest to Mom than all of you. It's very difficult to digest that she is gone too early, and I could not be there with her, for her, remember what Mom used to tell me, and the note she had written to me on my birthday in 2021. I will stand by the promise I gave mom."

In the letter, he also mentioned: “I have acquired, a large piece of the island where the farming was ongoing at Bali, now its a fully private garden named, owned Kim’s garden by Jacqueline Fernandez. I am gifting you this garden today as your Easter Gift, in remembrance of Mom. Baby, I am doing everything that I can to console, you and make you realise that I am here with and for you in this time of worse. People around you would pretend to be there, but only for there own purposes, I am sure you know that."

He alleged that he arranged a special prayer mass at Vatican for her mom.

He shared, “Baby you know What I am very guilty about, I hope Mom did not hate me While She was Breathing her last. However I am sure me being her favourite, Mom will surely have a Re Birth as our Daughter."

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is facing charges of a multi-crore fraud. During the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation, his connection with Jacqueline Fernandez surfaced. Soon, their intimate pictures also splashed on social media, further adding fuel to their link-up. Sukesh has claimed that he is dating the actress, however Jacqueline has denied it.