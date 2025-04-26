Advertisement
MISHA AGRAWAL

Content Creator Misha Agrawal Passes Away Days Before Her 25th Birthday

Influencer and entrepreneur Misha Agrawal passed away at 24, just two days before her 25th birthday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 05:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Content Creator Misha Agrawal Passes Away Days Before Her 25th Birthday (Image: @themishaagrawalshow/Instagram)

New Delhi: Popular content creator and influencer Misha Agrawal has tragically passed away just two days before her 25th birthday. She was 24.

The news was confirmed through a post on her official social media accounts on April 25, 2025. The post read:

"Misha Agrawal – April 26, 2000 – April 24, 2025. It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal’s passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss. Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts."

Misha’s sister, Ritu Agrawal, also took to Instagram to share a deeply emotional tribute. In a post marking what would have been Misha’s 25th birthday, she wrote,

“Happiest Birthday mera bachcha”, followed by the same memorial message and the dates of Misha’s life.

Ritu also addressed her followers via Instagram Stories, saying, “Please don’t panic, you guys deserve this news, that’s why [I] updated. But right now, [I’m] not in a condition to illustrate.”

Known for her charismatic online presence and heartfelt content, Misha Agrawal built a loyal following through her digital platform, 'The Misha Agrawal Show'. In addition to her work as an influencer, she was the founder of Mish Cosmetics, a haircare brand focused on providing modern solutions to hair loss and scalp health.

Her untimely death has left fans, followers, and fellow creators in shock, as tributes pour in from across the country.

