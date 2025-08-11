Coolie Actress Pooja Hegde’s Pink Raksha Bandhan Outfit’s WHOOPING Price Will Leave You Stunned! – Check Here

New Delhi: Coolie actress Pooja Hegde is no stranger to giving fans a glimpse into her luxurious life — from opulent sarees to designer lehengas.

For this year’s Raksha Bandhan, the actress opted for an airy blush-pink kaftan that stole hearts for its simplicity and elegance. But its staggering price tag will leave you amazed!

About Pooja Hegde’s Outfit

The outfit is from luxury label Devnaagri and is crafted from summer tussar, a fabric admired for its feather-light texture, gentle sheen, and the graceful way it drapes over the body.

Tussar naturally features slight irregularities, which add to its rich, organic character and allow it to breathe even in humid weather.

Sharing pictures from the festivities on Instagram, Hegde wrote: “Tied and looted. Happy Raksha Bandhan @dr.rishabhhegde. You already take the job of protector very seriously so… just keep up the good work. Attached your favouriteeee song to remind you who da best.”

Pooja paired the kaftan with matching palazzo trousers, whose wide-leg cut ensured a graceful, free fall giving fluidity to every step. The relaxed silhouette also made it perfect for sitting cross-legged during traditional ceremonies and festive gatherings.

Pooja Hegde’s Raksha Bandhan Outfit’s STAGGERING Cost

According to Devnaagri’s official website, the kaftan is priced at Rs 24,500. It’s the perfect blend of ethnic elegance and modern style, featuring a soft pink hue with minimal embroidery ideal for everything from intimate pujas to vibrant celebrations.

On the Work Front

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Retro and will next be seen in Coolie. She also has an exciting lineup of projects, including Jana Nayagan, Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Kanchana 4.