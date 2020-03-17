Coronavirus outbreak: Producers Guild of India sets up relief fund for daily wage earners

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus outbreak, the Producers Guild of India has decided to set a relief fund for daily wage workers in order to make sure that they don't suffer during the lockdown period.

The Producers Guild on Tuesday announced that it would set up a relief fund for daily wage earners impacted by the complete shutdown of film, television and OTT productions owing to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, President of The Producers Guild of India in a statement said, "In the light of the complete shutdown of all production relation activity for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is bound to be a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry. The Producers Guild of India has decided to set up a Relief Fund to help support those affected by the shutdown. We would encourage the entire fraternity to contribute to the fund to minimize the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time."

Several filmmakers have postponed their movie releases and others have halted shoots to avoid infections and stay safe from Coronavirus.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.