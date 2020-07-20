हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Coronavirus positive Amitabh Bachchan, currently in hospital, now dedicates poem to healthcare workers

Amitabh Bachchan is admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital along with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan as they were tested positive for coronavirus. 

Coronavirus positive Amitabh Bachchan, currently in hospital, now dedicates poem to healthcare workers

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday dedicated a poem by his father-poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan to the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly amid the coronavirus pandemic. Big B is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, actress-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan as they were tested positive for coronavirus. 

"Words from Babuji .. for them that work tirelessly, relentlessly, unselfishly to keep us protected," read an excerpt from the 77-year-old megastar's post. 

He further noted, "Main hoon unke sath khadi, jo seedhi rakhte apni reedh, Kabhi nahi jo taj sakte hain apna nyayochit adhikar, Kabhi nahi jo she sakte hain sheesh nava kar atyaachar. Ek akele ho, ya unke sath khadi ho bhari bheed, Main hoon unke sath khadi, jo seedhi rakhte apni reedh." (The caption roughly translates to - "I am standing with them, who keep their spine straight, who can never let down their right to justice, even if they are single, or among a crowd of many, I am standing with them who keep their spine straight.")

Along with the poem, Big B shared a collage of two sketches. One is of a health worker wearing a mask, with a rose in hand while the second one shows a sketch of the actor himself.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Words from Babuji .. for them that work tirelessly, relentlessly , unselfishly to keep us protected : 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media as of now. He constantly posts updates about his and his family member's health and thanks their well-wishers for their prayers.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were taken to Nanavati Hospital on Friday. The mother-daughter duo was earlier home quarantined. Meanwhile, Big B and Abhishek have been hospitalised since July 11.

