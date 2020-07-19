Coronavirus positive Amitabh Bachchan shares pic with Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, expresses gratitude to well-wishers

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, is constantly sharing updates from the hospital on his social media accounts. In his latest post, he expressed gratitude to people for their wishes and prayers for him and his family. The picture shared by him also features his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who are also COVID-19 positive.

"We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands .. in gratitude and thanks," Big B wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Earlier, only Big B and Abhishek were hospitalised. However, on Friday, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, who were home qurantined, were also rushed to the hospital after they showed mild symptoms.

Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her kids Navya Naveli and Agastya, meanwhile, have tested negative for coronavirus.

The Bachchans' Jalsa residence has been declared a containment zone and sanitisation drive was carried out there and their other three homes in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday told Zee News that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are stable at present and as per BMC protocol, Nanavati Hospital will decide upon the next date for the Bachchans' swab test.

Of Aishwarya's health, Kishori Pednekar said that the actress complained of slight fever and cough after which she was admitted to the hospital.