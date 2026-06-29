In a surprising revelation, actress Akanksha Chamola has confirmed that she and Gaurav Khanna, the winner of Bigg Boss 19, are heading for divorce after nearly 10 years of marriage. The actress made the announcement during her appearance on Lock Upp Season 2, revealing that the couple has been living separately for the past one year.
The news has left fans shocked, as the couple had often been seen supporting each other publicly. While Akanksha opened up about their relationship status, Gaurav has not made any official statement regarding the matter so far.
During the reality show, Akanksha clarified that there is no bitterness between the two and that the decision is based on their differences as life partners.
She explained that both of them have different visions for their future and eventually realised that their relationship had changed over time.
Akanksha also shared that their families had suggested they take some time apart to understand their feelings and reflect on their relationship after their marriage entered a difficult phase.
The actress revealed that despite living separately, they continued to maintain a connection by talking regularly, attending events together, supporting each other, and sharing important moments of their lives.
"Since we continued talking to each other, attended events together, supported one another and shared everything, everyone believed things would work out. But that feeling of being a married couple was no longer there," Akanksha said.
She added that the development would come as a surprise even to their families.
Following the divorce announcement, an alleged statement from Akanksha’s father surfaced online after a comment on journalist Aradhana Sharma’s Instagram post went viral.
The comment claimed that Akanksha had been staying at her father’s residence in Andheri for the past year and made allegations about Gaurav’s support in their marriage.
However, the authenticity of the statement remains unverified. There has been no official confirmation that the account belongs to Akanksha’s father, and the claims circulating online have not been independently confirmed.
Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a grand three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.
After almost a decade together, the couple’s reported separation marks a new chapter in their personal lives, with fans now awaiting any official statement from Gaurav.
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