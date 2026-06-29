Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /'Could not provide financial and moral support...' Akanksha Chamola's father takes dig at Gaurav Khanna after divorce announcement

'Could not provide financial and moral support...' Akanksha Chamola's father takes dig at Gaurav Khanna after divorce announcement

Previously on Lock Upp Season 2, Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna and his wife Akanksha Chamola, are headed for divorce after 10 years of marriage.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 05:15 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 05:21 PM IST
'Could not provide financial and moral support...' Akanksha Chamola's father takes dig at Gaurav Khanna after divorce announcement
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Leo July 2026 monthly horoscope: Maintain healthy workplace relationships
monthly horoscope2 min ago
2
monthly horoscope8 min ago
3
Gaurav Khanna8 min ago
4
IIP11 min ago
5
monthly horoscope15 min ago