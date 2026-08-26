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Country music legend Dolly Parton dies at 80

Dolly Parton's health issues had become headlines in the fall of 2025, when she announced that she would not be able to follow through on a six-show December residency at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace that had been announced as a long-awaited return to the concert stage.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 09:29 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 09:29 AM IST
Country music legend Dolly Parton dies at 80
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