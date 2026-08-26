Country music legend Dolly Parton dies at 80

"I first went on the road with Dolly as a kid, getting a taste of the road life in the early 1980s. Dolly opened doors not just for me but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn't even know was possible. Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent., Seaver added in the video message. "By her example, we believed that anything is possible. She never saw a door she couldn't open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.

Seaver ended his statement, saying, "Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly -- Aunt, Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you."