close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
taimur inaaya

Cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu light up London and how - Pics

Pictures of Taimur and Inaaya's playdate, shared by Soha and Kunal, have taken over the internet and they are way too adorable for words.

Cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu light up London and how - Pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@khemster2

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur have now been joined by the actor's sister Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya in London. Pictures of Taimur and Inaaya's playdate, shared by Soha and Kunal, have taken over the internet and they are way too adorable for words. 

Both the cousins have just taken over London with their cuteness and their smiles are lighting up the British capital.

In one of the pictures, Inaaya can be seen giving a hug to her brother while in the other, they have been pictured holding each other's hand and walking in a park. "Reunited," read Soha's caption while Kunal wrote, "Tim and Inni". 

Just now, Kunal shared a picture of himself sitting between the little ones and added a heart emoji to his post. 

Cuteness alert, folks!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reunited!! #timandinni #london

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tim & Inni

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

Soha and Kunal flew out to London on Wednesday while Kareena and Saif have been there for a while now. Earlier, the Pataudis were enjoying London with Kareena's sister Karisma and her family and now, Soha and Kunal joined them. 

Kareena and Saif are meantime busy with their respective work commitments in London. While she is shooting for 'Angrezi Medium' there, Saif is filming 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.

Tags:
taimur inaayaTaimur Ali KhanInaaya Naumi Kemmu
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput twin in white as they step out for lunch — Pics inside

Must Watch

PT4M27S

Bihar floods: Death toll reaches 78 over 50 lakh people affected