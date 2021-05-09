हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Vohra

COVID positive actor Rahul Vohra dies a day after posting plea for ‘good treatment’

Actor Rahul Vohra who was COVID positive and hospitalized in Delhi succumbed to death on Sunday (May 9).

COVID positive actor Rahul Vohra dies a day after posting plea for ‘good treatment’
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Rahul Vohra who was COVID positive and hospitalized in Delhi succumbed to death on Sunday (May 9).

The actor, who has a massive 1.9 million fan following on Facebook, wrote a desperate message talking about not getting proper treatment a day before. “Mujhe bhi treatment acha mil jata, To main bhi bach jata tumhaara Irahul Vohra (If I would have gotten a prepare treatment, I would be save, your Irahul Vohra),” wrote the actor in a post on Facebook.

Mujhe bhi treatment acha mil jata, To main bhi bach jata tumhaara Irahul Vohra Name-Rahul Vohra Age -35 Hospital name...

Posted by Irahul Vohra on Saturday, 8 May 2021

He further added, “Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu (I will be born again and will do good deeds. I have lost my will now).”

Rahul had earlier shared a helpless plea requesting for an oxygen bed in the national capital as he had tested COVID positive and his oxygen level was quickly falling.

Main Covid Positive hu. Admit hu. Lagbhag 4 din se but koi recovery nahi. Kya koi aisa hospital hai ? Zaha oxygen bed...

Posted by Irahul Vohra on Monday, 3 May 2021

Theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed the news of Rahul’s death in a Facebook post on Sunday.

In a post written in Hindi, Arvind wrote, “He (Rahul) is gone. My talented actor is no more. It was only yesterday that he said his life could have been saved if he got proper treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last respects.”

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul VohraRIP Rahul VohraCOVID positiveCOVID-19CoronavirusLack of oxygendeathCOVID death
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor share adorable childhood pics with mom Sridevi on Mother's Day!

Must Watch

PT8M57S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch Mother's Day Special in Bollywood