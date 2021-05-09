COVID positive actor Rohit Vohra dies a day after posting plea for ‘good treatment’

New Delhi: Actor Rohit Vohra who was COVID positive and hospitalized in Delhi succumbed to death on Sunday (May 9).

The actor, who has a massive 1.9 million fan following on Facebook, wrote a desperate message talking about not getting proper treatment a day before. “Mujhe bhi treatment acha mil jata, To main bhi bach jata tumhaara Irahul Vohra (If I would have gotten a prepare treatment, I would be save, your Irahul Vohra),” wrote the actor in a post on Facebook.

He further added, “Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu (I will be born again and will do good deeds. I have lost my will now).”

Rohit had earlier shared a helpless plea requesting for an oxygen bed in the national capital as he had tested COVID positive and his oxygen level was quickly falling.

Theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed the news of Rohit’s death in a Facebook post on Sunday.

In a post written in Hindi, Arvind wrote, “He (Rahul) is gone. My talented actor is no more. It was only yesterday that he said his life could have been saved if he got proper treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last respects.”