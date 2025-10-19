Cricketer Smriti Mandhana To Tie Knot With Music Director Palash Muchhal – Check Details

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is all set to tie the knot with music director and filmmaker Palash Muchhal.

While the duo has never officially confirmed their relationship, Muchhal and Mandhana have often shared pictures with each other on social media, sparking speculation among fans.

The 30-year-old musician has now officially confirmed that the star batter will soon become the “daughter-in-law of Indore.”

During an event at the State Press Club on Friday, Muchhal, who hails from Indore, was asked about his relationship with Mandhana. Responding to the question, he said, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that’s all I want to say,” confirming the news with a smile.

(This is a developing copy)