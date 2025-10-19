Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2973801https://zeenews.india.com/people/cricketer-smriti-mandhana-to-tie-knot-with-music-director-palash-muchhal-check-details-2973801.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
PALASH MUCHHA

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana To Tie Knot With Music Director Palash Muchhal – Check Details

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is reportedly set to marry music director and filmmaker Palash Muchhal. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2025, 10:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana To Tie Knot With Music Director Palash Muchhal – Check Details(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is all set to tie the knot with music director and filmmaker Palash Muchhal.

While the duo has never officially confirmed their relationship, Muchhal and Mandhana have often shared pictures with each other on social media, sparking speculation among fans.

The 30-year-old musician has now officially confirmed that the star batter will soon become the “daughter-in-law of Indore.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During an event at the State Press Club on Friday, Muchhal, who hails from Indore, was asked about his relationship with Mandhana. Responding to the question, he said, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that’s all I want to say,” confirming the news with a smile.

(This is a developing copy)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Srujani Mohinta is a Sub-editor at Zee’s Entertainment Desk. A sociology student with a keen interest in films, she brings critical thinking and analytical depth to her writing on movies and Bollyw... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh