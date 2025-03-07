Advertisement
CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS 2025 NOMINATIONS

Critics' Choice Awards 2025: Abhishek Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh, Konkona Sen Sharma And More - Check Full List Of Nominees

 This prestigious awards ceremony annually celebrates the finest talent across short films, web series, and films. Check the full list of nominees.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2025, 12:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Critics' Choice Awards 2025: Abhishek Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh, Konkona Sen Sharma And More - Check Full List Of Nominees (Image: X)

New Delhi: The Film Critics Guild has officially unveiled the nominations for the highly anticipated 7th edition of the Critics' Choice Awards. This prestigious annual event honors outstanding talent across short films, web series, and feature films.

In a significant addition this year, a new category for documentaries has been introduced, further broadening the awards' recognition of excellence across all languages and platforms in India. By highlighting stories from diverse regions, the ceremony provides a platform for voices that capture India's rich cultural and creative essence.

The Critics' Choice Awards (CCA) jury consists of 59 esteemed film critics, all members of the Film Critics Guild, making it one of the most credible platforms for acknowledging cinematic brilliance across multiple languages, categories, and formats. 

 Critics’ Choice Awards 2025, scheduled to take place on 25th March 2025.

Abhishek Bachchan, nominated for Best Actor for I Want To Talk, shared, ''I am truly honored to be nominated for Best Actor for ‘I Want To Talk’ by the Film Critics Guild. This film has been an incredibly special journey, and to have my performance recognized by such a respected panel of critics means a great deal to me. My gratitude to the Film Critics Guild for this recognition.''

Konkona Sen Sharma, nominated for Best Actress for Killer Soup, shared, ''To be nominated for Critics’ Choice Awards is always an honour, to be nominated for Abhishek Chaubey’s Killer Soup makes it even more special! I’m thrilled, thank you!''

Here's the full list of nominees, please refer below:

Short Films Nominations

Best Short Film

IYKYK (If You Know You Know)
Jal Tu Jalaal Tu
Obur
Taak (Tracker)
Virundhu (The Feast)     

 Best Director

Bonita Rajpurohit for “IYKYK (If You Know You Know”
Prateek Vats for “Jal Tu Jalaal Tu”
Faraz Ali “Obur”
Ajai Vishwanath “Starch”
Udit Khurana “Taak (Tracker)”

 Best Actor     

Kayan Dadyburjor for “Halfway”
Kumar Chheda for “Halfway”
Harish Khanna for “Jal Tu Jalaal Tu”
Aaqib Nazir Dinda for “Obur”
George Vijay for “Virundhu (The Feast)”

Best Actress 

Menuka Pradhan for “Crossing Borders”
Sheeba Chaddha for “Night Queen”
Indu Sharma for “Riha (Unlocked)”
Gayatri Patel Bahl for “Strach”
Jyoti Dogra for “Taak (Tracker)”

 Best Writing

Bonita Rajpurohit for “IYKYK (If You Know You Know)”
Vindhya Gupta for “Jooyein (Lice)”
Faraz Ali for “Obur”
Akhil Lotlikar, Tanmay Gemini for “The Slow Train”
Rishi Chandna, Rahul Srivastava for “Virundhu (The Feast)”

Best Cinematography

Kartik Parmar for “Bhed Bakri Bhoot (Gote Goat Ghost)”
Appu Prabhakar for “Crossing Borders”
Avinash Arun Dhaware for “Monsoon Walk”
Anand Bansal for “Obur”
Tarkash Mehta for “Taak (Tracker)”

Documentary Nominations

Against the Tide
And, Towards Happy Alleys
Nocturnes
Rhythm of a Flower (Phool Ka Channd)
The Midwife's Confession

Web Series Nominations

Best Web Series

Brinda
Freedom at Midnight
Killer Soup
Poacher
Raat Jawaan Hai             

 Best Director

Surya Manoj Vangala for “Brinda”
Nikkhil Advani for “Freedom at Midnight”
Abhishek Chaubey for “Killer Soup”
Richie Mehta for “Poacher”
Sumeet Vyas for “Raat Jawaan Hai”

Best Actor

Mihir Godbole for “Lampan”
Ravi Kishan for “Maamla Legal Hai”
Barun Sobti for “Raat Jawaan Hai“
Kay Kay Menon for “Shekhar Home”
Tahir Raj Bhasin for “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2”

Best Actress

Swastika Mukherjee for “Bijoya”
Trisha Krishnan for “Brinda”
Konkona Sen Sharma for “Killer Soup”
Nimisha Sajayan for “Poacher”
Anjali Anand for “Raat Jawaan Hai”

 Best Supporting Actor

Rajesh Tailang for “Bandish Bandits S2”
Rajendra Chawla for “Freedom at Midnight”
Rajesh Khattar for “Murder in Mahim”
Faisal Malik for “Panchayat S3”
Dibyendu Bhattacharya for “Poacher”

 Best Supporting Actress

Divya Dutta for “Bandish Bandits S2”
Nidhi Bisht for “Maamla Legal Hai”
Sai Tamhankar for “Manvat Murders”
Kani Kusruti for “Poacher”
Priya Bapat for “Raat Jawaan Hai”

 Best Writing

Anand Tiwari, Atmika Didwania, Karan Singh Tyagi for “Bandish Bandits S2”
Surya Manoj Vangala, Padmavathi Malladi, Jay Krishna for “Brinda”
Abhinandan Gupta, Gundeep Kaur, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, Ethan Taylor for “Freedom at Midnight”
Richie Mehta, Gopan Chidambaran for “Poacher”
Khyati Anand Puthran for “Raat Jawaan Hai”

Feature Films Nomination

Best Film          

All We Imagine As Light
Amar Singh Chamkila
Family
Girls Will Be Girls
Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)
Laapataa Ladies
Manjummel Boys
Padatik
Paradise
Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)

Best Director

Payal Kapadia for “All We Imagine As Light”
Imtiaz Ali for “Amar Singh Chamkila”
Shuchi Talati for “Girls Will Be Girls”
Chidambaram for “Manjummel Boys”
Dominic Sangma for “Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)”

 Best Actor

Prithviraj Sukumaran for “Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)”
Diljit Dosanjh for “Amar Singh Chamkila”
Abhishek Bachchan for “I Want To Talk”
Soori for “Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)”
Chandan Sen for “Manikbabur Megh (The Cloud and the Man)”

 Best Actress

Kani Kusruti for “All We Imagine As Light”
Preeti Panigrahi for “Girls Will Be Girls”
Anna Ben for “Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)”
Darshana Rajendran for “Paradise”
Urvashi for “Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)”

Best Supporting Actor

Anjan Dutt for “Chaalchitra Ekhon”
Raghav Juyal for “Kill”
Vijayaraghavan for “Kishkindha Kaandam”
Ravi Kishan for “Laapataa Ladies”
Mahendra Perera for “Paradise”

 Best Supporting Actress

Divya Prabha for “All We Imagine As Light”
Kani Kusruti for “Girls Will Be Girls”
Sai Abhinaya for “Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)”
Chhaya Kadam for “Laapataa Ladies”
Parvathy Thiruvothu for “Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)”

Best Writing

Anand Ekarshi for “Aattam”
Payal Kapadia for “All We Imagine As Light”
Biplab Goswami, Sneha Desai, Divy Nidhi Sharma for “Laapataa Ladies”
Chidambaram for “Manjummel Boys”
Dominic Sangma for “Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)”

Best Cinematography

Sunil K. S. for “Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)”
Ranabir Das for “All We Imagine As Light”
Rafey Mehmood for “Kill”
Shyju Khalid for “Manjummel Boys”
Tojo Xavier for “Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)”

Best Editing

Aarti Bajaj for “Amar Singh Chamkila”
Shivkumar V. Panicker for “Kill”
Vivek Harshan for “Manjummel Boys”
Srijit Mukherjee for “Padatik”
A. Sreekar Prasad for “Paradise”

