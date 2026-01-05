Critics Choice Awards 2026 Winners: Who Won Big? One Battle After Another, Adolescence, Timothée Chalamet - Check Full List

Critics Choice Awards 2026 Winners Full List: The 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards 2026 took place in California on January 4, 2026, celebrating the year’s best achievements in film and television. The ceremony was broadcast in India on JioHotstar on Monday, January 5.

Several films and television series emerged as major winners on the night, including Adolescence and One Battle After Another. The event also saw a star-studded red carpet, with celebrities such as Jacob Elordi, Noah Schnapp, and Ariana Grande making notable appearances.

An adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel dominated the awards, securing the highest number of trophies and highlighting the growing impact of the horror genre, alongside Sinners.

In the television categories, Adolescence led the winners, with The Pitt and The Studio also earning top honours.

Check out the complete list of winners here:

Film

Best Picture:

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) (WINNER)

Best Director:

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another (WINNER)

Best Actor:

Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme (WINNER)

Best Actress:

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor:

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress:

Amy Madigan - Weapons (WINNER)

Best Original Screenplay:

Ryan Coogler - Sinners (WINNER)

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another (WINNER)

Best Young Performer:

Miles Caton - Sinners (WINNER)

Best Casting/Ensemble:

Francine Maisler - Sinners (WINNER)

Best Comedy (Film):

The Naked Gun (WINNER)

Best Animated Feature:

KPop Demon Hunters (WINNER)

Best Production Design:

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, Frankenstein (WINNER)

Best Cinematography:

Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams (WINNER)

Best Costume Design:

Kate Hawley, Frankenstein (WINNER)

Best Editing:

Stephen Mirrione, F1 (WINNER)

Best Stunt Design:

Wade Eastwood, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (WINNER)

Best Hair and Makeup:

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey, Frankenstein (WINNER)

Best Sound:

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta and Gareth John, F1 (WINNER)

Best Visual Effects:

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash (WINNER)

Best Score:

Ludwig Goransson - Sinners (WINNER)

Best Song:

Golden, Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters (WINNER)

Best Foreign Language Film:

The Secret Agent (WINNER)

Television

Best Drama Series:

The Pitt (WINNER)

Best Comedy Series:

The Studio (WINNER)

Best Limited Series:

Adolescence (WINNER)

Best Movie Made for Television:

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (WINNER)

Best Actor, Drama Series:

Noah Wyle - The Pitt (WINNER)

Best Actress, Drama Series:

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus (WINNER)

Best Actor, Comedy Series:

Seth Rogen - The Studio (WINNER)

Best Actress, Comedy Series:

Jean Smart - Hacks (WINNER)

Best Actor, Limited Series/Movie:

Stephen Graham - Adolescence (WINNER)

Best Actress, Limited Series/Movie:

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor, Drama:

Tramell Tillman - Severance (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress, Drama:

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy:

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy:

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series/Movie:

Owen Cooper - Adolescence (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series/Movie:

Erin Doherty - Adolescence (WINNER)

Best Animated Series:

South Park (WINNER)

Best Foreign Language Series:

Squid Game (WINNER)

Best Talk Show:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (WINNER)

Best Comedy Special:

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (WINNER)

Best Variety Series:

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)

The 31st Critics Choice Awards was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.