Crowd Pushes Katrina Kaif To Get A Glimpse Of Vicky Kaushal Ahead Of Chhaava Release?

Mumbai: Bollywood power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently found themselves in a chaotic situation when an excited crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of Vicky ahead of the Chhaava release where he aced the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's role. A video from the incident has gone viral, showing the overwhelming frenzy of fans and paparazzi.

In the viral clip, Vicky Kaushal is seen surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd, with fans desperately trying to see him. Amidst the commotion, Katrina Kaif was mistakenly pushed as fans rushed forward. The paparazzi, witnessing the chaos, were heard shouting, “Dhakka mat dena” (Don’t push), trying to control the situation. But this is an old clip and not the recent one where the lovebirds went on a movie date.

Despite the overwhelming situation, Vicky Kaushal immediately stepped in to protect Katrina. He was seen holding her hand tightly, ensuring her safety as they navigated through the crowd. His protective gesture won hearts on social media, with fans praising him for being a caring husband.

Last evening too the massive crowd turnout highlights the growing excitement for Vicky Kaushal’s film Chhaava, which has been creating buzz ahead of its release. The historical drama has already generated a lot of accolades for its mind-blowing performances.

While the fan frenzy may have gotten out of control, Vicky and Katrina handled the situation with grace. Their bond and Vicky’s protective instinct have once again.