/'CRUEL CRICKETING ERA...' Ameesha Patel slams treatment of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; says ‘It’s a shame...’

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel openly criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and cricket management over their handling of veteran cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Patel’s sharp remarks come amid widespread reports that the national selection committee is planning a major structural blueprint for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which reportedly includes phasing out senior players to build a younger core. Reports indicate that India's upcoming third ODI against England at Lord’s on July 19 could mark the final 50-over appearance for veteran opener Rohit Sharma, following communications from the senior selection committee regarding a transition plan.
Taking to her official X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, the actor expressed her dismay at how the country's senior sports icons are being managed.
"A tweet not related to Bollywood.. been a while I have been noticing this so felt like tweeting today," Patel wrote. "SIMPLY shocked at the way senior super stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit sharma are treated in this cricketing era or should I say CRUEL CRICKETING ERA .. it’s a SHAME .."
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A tweet not related to Bollywood.. been a while I have been noticing this so felt like tweeting today . SIMPLY shocked at the way senior super stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit sharma are treated in this cricketing era or should I say CRUEL CRICKETING ERA .. it’s a SHAME ..— ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 17, 2026
According to a report by The Indian Express, the BCCI senior selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir have decided to phase out veteran opener Rohit Sharma following the conclusion of the ongoing three-match ODI series against England. The report indicates that management formally communicated this decision to Sharma during the England tour, clarifying that he is not part of the team's long-term roadmap for the 50-over format.
The selection committee is reportedly shifting its focus toward building a younger core, with opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal expected to receive an increased role in ODIs. Although Sharma expressed an interest in extending his ODI career after focusing on his physical conditioning, administrators have left the final announcement regarding his retirement timeline to the experienced player.
A BCCI source quoted by the same publication stated, "Selectors have informed Rohit he is not in their scheme of things post the England tour, and they are moving on from him after this series. Though he wanted to continue, especially after working on his fitness, the selectors have left the ball in Sharma's court to decide his future."
The report further noted that Sharma held discussions with senior board officials on the sidelines of the tour and expressed dissatisfaction with the transition strategy. This development aligns with India's broader leadership transition in white-ball cricket, which saw Shubman Gill recently appointed as the team's ODI captain.
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