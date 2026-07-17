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  • /'CRUEL CRICKETING ERA...' Ameesha Patel slams treatment of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; says ‘It’s a shame...’

'CRUEL CRICKETING ERA...' Ameesha Patel slams treatment of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; says ‘It’s a shame...’

Rohit Sharma’s rumoured exit from ODI cricket has sparked a massive stir, catching the attention of Bollywood. Actor Ameesha Patel heavily called out the BCCI and cricket management, labelling the current system unfair to legendary players.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 08:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 08:24 PM IST
'CRUEL CRICKETING ERA...' Ameesha Patel slams treatment of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; says ‘It’s a shame...’
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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