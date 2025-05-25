Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2906165https://zeenews.india.com/people/crunchyroll-anime-awards-2025-solo-leveling-dominates-with-6-wins-attack-on-titan-honoured-with-global-impact-award-check-full-list-2906165.html
NewsLifestylePeople
2025 ANIME AWARDS WINNERS

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Solo Leveling Dominates With 6 Wins, Attack On Titan Honoured With Global Impact Award - Check FULL LIST

The 9th Crunchyroll Anime Awards took place today, May 25, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan with the event being livestreamed globally.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: May 25, 2025, 06:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Solo Leveling Dominates With 6 Wins, Attack On Titan Honoured With Global Impact Award - Check FULL LIST (Image: X/Crunchyroll)

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards made a grand return to Japan this year, the birthplace of anime, with Tim Lyu and Lauren Moore taking on hosting duties for the ninth edition of the globally celebrated event.

Following an official announcement at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, Crunchyroll confirmed the much-anticipated awards night would be held in Tokyo. Streamed live on 25 May at 6 PM JST (2:30 PM IST), the event brought anime fans from around the world together for one of the biggest celebrations in anime history.

This year’s awards featured an impressive lineup of global personalities, including singer d4vd, Stranger Things actors Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo, Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves, Olympic boxer Ben Whittaker, Japanese actor Dean Fujioka, drag icon Plastique Tiara, Italian singer Damiano David, and acclaimed Japanese actress Mayu Matsuoka. Their presence underscored anime's far-reaching cultural impact.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Anime of the Year: Solo Leveling

Film of the Year: Look Back

Best Director: Keiichiro Saito for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End 

Best Score: Solo Leveling (score by Hiroyuki Sawano)

Best Slice of Life Anime: Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! 

Best Anime Song: Otokone by Creepy Nuts for Dan da Dan

Best Original Anime: Ninja Kamui

Best Continuing Series: Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc

Best Isekai Anime: Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

Best Animation: Demon Slayer

Best Ending Sequence: Solo Leveling ("request" by krage)

Best Comedy: Mashle: Magic and Muscles: The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

Best Romance Anime: Blue Box 

Best Voice Artist Performance (English): Aleks Le

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese): Aoi Yuki

Best Main Character: Sung Jinwoo: Solo Leveling

Best Drama: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Best New Series: Solo Leveling

Best Supporting Character: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Best Action: Solo Leveling

Best Character Design: DAN DA DAN

Best Background Art: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

"Must Protect At All Costs" Character: Anya Forger from SPY × FAMILY Season 2!

A historic moment of the night was the introduction of the first-ever Global Impact Award, which was awarded to Attack on Titan in recognition of its profound influence on anime fans worldwide.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 was streamed globally via Crunchyroll’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK