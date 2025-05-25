Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Solo Leveling Dominates With 6 Wins, Attack On Titan Honoured With Global Impact Award - Check FULL LIST

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards made a grand return to Japan this year, the birthplace of anime, with Tim Lyu and Lauren Moore taking on hosting duties for the ninth edition of the globally celebrated event.

Following an official announcement at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, Crunchyroll confirmed the much-anticipated awards night would be held in Tokyo. Streamed live on 25 May at 6 PM JST (2:30 PM IST), the event brought anime fans from around the world together for one of the biggest celebrations in anime history.

This year’s awards featured an impressive lineup of global personalities, including singer d4vd, Stranger Things actors Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo, Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves, Olympic boxer Ben Whittaker, Japanese actor Dean Fujioka, drag icon Plastique Tiara, Italian singer Damiano David, and acclaimed Japanese actress Mayu Matsuoka. Their presence underscored anime's far-reaching cultural impact.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Anime of the Year: Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling wins Anime of the Year at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/32RzBfde9I — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Film of the Year: Look Back

A story we won’t forget, Look Back wins Film of the Year at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/EcKYG7wtK7 — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Director: Keiichiro Saito for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Keiichiro Saito’s vision for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End wins Best Director at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/7MbxUDZlVj — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Score: Solo Leveling (score by Hiroyuki Sawano)

Emotional and epic, Solo Leveling (score by Hiroyuki Sawano) takes Best Score at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/5H16YLspWJ — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Slice of Life Anime: Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! captured every day life, and now it’s a Best Slice of Life winner at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/VBiKNY1zRs — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Anime Song: Otokone by Creepy Nuts for Dan da Dan

This one was unforgettable! Otonoke by Creepy Nuts from DAN DA DAN takes Best Anime Song at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/x5GzIzuSxm — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Original Anime: Ninja Kamui

A new story brought to life, Ninja Kamui wins Best Original Anime at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/A2Xyo2zJql — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Continuing Series: Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc

A fan-favorite then and now, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc wins Best Continuing Series at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/FN21aNW4fT — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Isekai Anime: Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

Another world, a new win! Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 is the Best Isekai Anime at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/hY2jH0jxzO — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Animation: Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc's breathtaking visual experience wins Best Animation at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/f1IcMBfFXO — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Ending Sequence: Solo Leveling ("request" by krage)

Solo Leveling ("request" by krage) wins Best Ending Sequence at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/uNjJgv2M63 — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Comedy: Mashle: Magic and Muscles: The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

This one was packed with laughs. MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc wins Best Comedy at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/Z6rqq6t0NY — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Romance Anime: Blue Box

Congratulations to Blue Box on winning Best Romance at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/0ii6SmvxNj — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Voice Artist Performance (English): Aleks Le

Congratulations to Aleks Le, winner of Best Voice Artist Performance (English) at the 2025 #AnimeAwards, for his incredible work as Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling pic.twitter.com/mDbF1WMiyF — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese): Aoi Yuki

The 2025 #AnimeAwards honors Aoi Yuki with Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) for their incredible work as Maomao in The Apothecary Diaries! pic.twitter.com/6iBrtuufVB — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Main Character: Sung Jinwoo: Solo Leveling

He was the driving force in an incredible story! Sung Jinwoo from Solo Leveling wins Best Main Character at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/RStks8D74v — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Drama: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

It was a show that truly moved us. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End wins Best Drama at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/N6a2aT47nd — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best New Series: Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling wins Best New Series at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/kmWMi4Miw3 — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Supporting Character: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

She shone in every moment! Fern from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End wins Best Supporting Character at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/Kytb7Gwqrx — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Action: Solo Leveling

This one had us all hooked. Solo Leveling wins Best Action at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/gZVvZJ84CY — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Character Design: DAN DA DAN

A feast for our eyes. DAN DA DAN wins Best Character Design at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/D42JUb70VY — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

Best Background Art: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End sets a visual standard, turning scenery into emotion. It wins Best Background Art at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/EnHmiD598D — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

"Must Protect At All Costs" Character: Anya Forger from SPY × FAMILY Season 2!

So much love for Anya Forger from SPY × FAMILY Season 2! Congratulations on winning the award for "Must Protect At All Costs" Character at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! pic.twitter.com/BvgDQN7JEg — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) May 25, 2025

A historic moment of the night was the introduction of the first-ever Global Impact Award, which was awarded to Attack on Titan in recognition of its profound influence on anime fans worldwide.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 was streamed globally via Crunchyroll’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.