Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009761https://zeenews.india.com/people/cruz-beckham-likes-instagram-reel-mocking-mom-victorias-alleged-inappropriate-dance-at-brooklyns-wedding-3009761.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleCruz Beckham likes Instagram Reel mocking mom Victorias alleged inappropriate dance at Brooklyns wedding
BROOKLYN BECKHAM

Cruz Beckham likes Instagram Reel mocking mom Victoria's alleged 'inappropriate' dance at Brooklyn's wedding

Brooklyn Beckham vs Family Controversy: The video references Brooklyn Beckham's recent Instagram post, in which he broke his silence about his estrangement from his parents.

|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 12:35 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cruz Beckham likes Instagram Reel mocking mom Victoria's alleged 'inappropriate' dance at Brooklyn's weddingPic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Cruz Beckham has publicly acknowledged his family's ongoing rift by liking an Instagram Reel that pokes fun at his mother Victoria Beckham's alleged behaviour at his brother Brooklyn Beckham's wedding, People reports.

According to the publication, the 20-year-old musician and son of Victoria and David Beckham "hearted" a video posted by comedian and content creator Olly Hume, which jokingly reenacts a moment from Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's April 2022 wedding in Palm Beach, Florida. The skit references Brooklyn's claim that his mother "hijacked" his planned first dance with his wife.

In the Reel, Hume pretends to be the wedding DJ and announces, "And now for the song requested by the mother of the groom for her first dance with her son," before playing Ginuwine's "Pony", a song widely associated with provocative dance scenes. He captioned the video with, "Interesting moves Victoria," along with hashtags related to the Beckham wedding and comedy.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Brooklyn Beckham vs Family: Meet His Wife Nicola Peltz - Inside Startling Allegations & Controversies

Soon, netizens took notice of Cruz liking the video and called it out in the comments. "Cruz Beckham likes this tho," one user wrote, while another added, "The fact Cruz has liked this." Others praised him for having a sense of humor about the situation.

The video references Brooklyn Beckham's recent Instagram post, in which he broke his silence about his estrangement from his parents. In the statement, Brooklyn alleged that Victoria interrupted his planned first dance with Nicola.

"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," Brooklyn wrote. He claimed that singer Marc Anthony called him to the stage for what was supposed to be his dance with Nicola, but instead, Victoria was waiting there. Brooklyn further alleged that his mother danced "very inappropriately" with him in front of the guests.

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where, according to the schedule, I was supposed to have my romantic dance with my wife--but instead, my mum was waiting to dance with me," he continued.

"I never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," he added.

Brooklyn also revealed that he and Nicola renewed their vows in August 2025, saying they wanted to replace painful wedding memories with new ones that bring them "joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

"We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment," he wrote, referring to the couple's August 2025 vow renewal, which came over three years after they first wed in Palm Beach, Florida, according to People. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bengal Election 2026
No alliance with Left? Congress may contest Bengal assembly polls on its own
amritsar blast news
NIA searches in three border districts in Amritsar blast case
personal care
Best Cream Blushes for Natural Glow – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Delhi CM Rekha gupta
Delhi CM Donates Month’s Salary To Ram Katha Platform
pralay missile
Watch Video: First-ever salvo firing of quasi-ballistic Pralay missile
Delhi air pollution
CAQM lifts GRAP stage III curbs in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves
Yogi Adityanath
Strong Sports Culture Taking Shape In India, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Russia-US relations
Trump–Putin ‘secret deal’ speculation fuels global geopolitical churn | DNA
men jeans
Best Men’s Jeans for Everyday Style – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
UGC
Explained: What Are UGC New Equity Regulations For HEI?