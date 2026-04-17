Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3038489https://zeenews.india.com/people/d4vd-arrested-in-teen-death-case-singer-held-without-bail-as-probe-into-celeste-rivas-hernandez-killing-deepens-3038489.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleD4vd arrested in teen death case: Singer held without bail as probe into Celeste Rivas Hernandez killing deepens
D4VD

D4vd arrested in teen death case: Singer held without bail as probe into Celeste Rivas Hernandez killing deepens

Singer D4vd has been arrested and is being held without bail in connection with the death of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in a Tesla linked to him, as investigations continue.

|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 06:16 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

D4vd arrested in teen death case: Singer held without bail as probe into Celeste Rivas Hernandez killing deepens(Image: IMDb)

Washington DC: Singer D4vd has been arrested in connection with the death of teenage girl Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla linked to the singer last year, according to PEOPLE magazine.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Thursday that the 21-year-old artist, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was taken into custody and is being held without bail.

"The case will be presented to the District Attorney's office on Monday for filing consideration," the LAPD added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to PEOPLE, Burke was arrested in the Hollywood Hills on a probable cause warrant. Investigators also claimed he had not been cooperative during the probe.

Also Read | Rohit Shetty house firing case: Key accused arrested in Agra in joint STF–Mumbai Crime Branch operation

His lawyers strongly denied the allegations and said he was only being detained on suspicion. In a statement, they said, "Let us be clear - the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death."

They further added, "There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David's innocence."

According to PEOPLE, the arrest comes about "two months after the artist was named a target of a grand jury probe. Prosecutors said at the time that D4vd may be involved in the death of 14-year-old victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who may have been a victim of foul play."

The teenager's body was found on September 8, 2025, inside the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to the singer, one day after her 15th birthday, PEOPLE said. Police reached the lot after reports of a foul smell coming from the vehicle.

Authorities earlier told PEOPLE that the body may have been in the car for "several weeks" before it was discovered. However, the exact cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

Reports also said the vehicle had been left abandoned in the Hollywood Hills for nearly a month before it was towed away.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the teenager and the singer may have been connected. The case remains under active investigation.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Red Fort Blast
Kashmir SIA finds no link of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Delhi Red Fort blast case
MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 result
Blame game erupts in MI camp after loss vs PBKS, Hardik Pandya says this
India-US ties
Amid America's Pakistan pivot, should India recalibrate Russia strategy?
Strait of Malacca Naming History
Did you know an Indian amla tree is linked to Strait of Malacca? Here’s story
Women Reservation Bill
Muslim quota within Women’s Reservation bill: What the Constitution says | DNA
mobility
Indian Railways Turns 173: From record stations to longest route, six facts
israel lebanon
Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, says 'has been my honour...'
Shreyas Iyer Catch vs MI
WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s ‘Catch of IPL 2026’ stuns Rohit & SKY, goes viral
Quinton de Kock 112 vs PBKS IPL 2026
De Kock’s century in vain as MI struggle continues; PBKS need 196 runs
Jay Shah Young Global Leaders 2026
Jay Shah named WEF Young Leader 2026 for global cricket impact; Know details