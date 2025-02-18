Daaku Maharaaj On OTT: Urvashi Rautela Gets A Mention Finally As The Film Is All Set To Release Online

Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela, who starred alongside South superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna in Daaku Maharaaj, has finally secured her place in the film’s promotions after being left out of the original poster. Despite playing a prominent role in the film, Urvashi’s absence from the earlier promotional material sparked conversations online.

However, with the movie now set for its OTT release on Netflix on February 21, the streaming giant shared a new poster featuring Urvashi front and centre, alongside the rest of the cast. Their official announcement read, “Meet the forces behind the fear! Watch Daaku Maharaaj on Netflix, out February 21 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi!”.

When Netflix initially announced the film’s streaming release, the poster only featured Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath, with no mention of Urvashi. This omission amused netizens, who joked about how the lead actress of a ₹105 crore film was missing from its promotional material.

Despite the social media chatter, Daaku Maharaaj has been a commercial success. Released theatrically on January 12, the film collected ₹90 crore in India and ₹125.8 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

Urvashi actively promoted the film but also faced criticism for various reasons. She was trolled for not addressing the attack on Saif Ali Khan and instead discussing the movie’s box office numbers. Additionally, her dance moves in Dabidi Dibidi with Balakrishna were met with backlash. She even grabbed headlines for mentioning the expensive Rolex watch gifted by her parents. With the OTT release now featuring Urvashi prominently in promotions, it seems the actress has finally received the recognition her fans believed she deserved.