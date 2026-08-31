Daayra: Kareena Kapoor feels motherhood has made her a better actor

Kareena stated, “Definitely. The Daayra is one such film. It always stays with you. And certain parts, I just feel like the part, like Ajooni, what Meghna has written has given me more Darja in my life. I feel that as a mother, as an actor, I just feel like a part written by her, and I had this opportunity to play it. It has stayed with me. And I think, I don't know, I feel ever since I have become a mother, I have also become a better actor. I don’t know why.”