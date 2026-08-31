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Daayra: Kareena Kapoor feels motherhood has made her a better actor

Kareena Kapoor opened up about how motherhood has influenced her performances, saying the emotionally intense role of Ajooni in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra has stayed with her.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 03:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Daayra: Kareena Kapoor feels motherhood has made her a better actor
Image Credit: Kareena Kapoor, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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