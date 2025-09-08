Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Calls Salman Khan 'Gunda', Alleges He Is The 'Father Of Star System In Bollywood'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's director brother Abhinav Kashyap delivered a superhit movie Dabangg (2010) starring Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey. However, they did not collaborate again for the sequel apparently owing to a fallout. In an interview with Indian Express' SCREEN, Abhinav Kashyap levelled some huge allegations against Salman Khan and his family.

Salman Khan Is A 'Gunda'

Calling Salman Khan a gunda, Abhinav Kashyap said, "Salman is never involved. He is not even interested in acting, and he hasn’t been since the last 25 years. He does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting. He is a gunda (goon). I was not aware of this before Dabangg. Salman badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai."

"He (Salman Khan) is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He is from a film family which has been in the industry since 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you."

On Brother Anurag Kashyap

Abhinav Kashyap also opened up on his brother Anurag suffering the same. “The same happened with him (Anurag Kashyap) in Tere Naam. How would he guide or advice me? He told me before Dabangg that you won’t be able to make a film with Salman. He just didn’t tell in great detail that why I won’t be able to make a movie with him. He just thought I’ll get easily bullied, he knows these vultures."

He added, "Anurag left the film eventually. He wrote the script of Tere Naam. Boney Kapoor misbehaved with him, then he left it. They didn’t give him credit also. The exact same thing that happened with me. The basis of any good film is a good script."