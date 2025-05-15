New Delhi: The much-anticipated biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, regarded as the ‘Father of Indian Cinema’, has stirred excitement across the country as two cinematic powerhouses—Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani—join forces to bring his story to the big screen. Now, the project has received a strong endorsement from Phalke’s grandson, Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar, who has praised the filmmakers’ dedication and called the film “in safe hands.”

In a recent interview with Amar Ujala, Pusalkar revealed that he had been in close contact with the film’s team, particularly assistant producer Hindukush Bhardwaj, for the past three years. “He used to come to meet me repeatedly, do research, ask for details,” he said. “I told him clearly—you're working honestly, go ahead. I have no objection.”

Expressing his trust in Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, Pusalkar stated, “Aamir is very serious and works with complete honesty. Along with him, there’s Rajkumar Hirani, who has done excellent work in the past. I am confident that this team will present Phalke ji's story with respect.”

Pusalkar also appreciated the team’s consistent efforts to involve the Phalke family at every stage of the process. “Nowadays, people don't think it's necessary to consult the family, but Aamir-Hirani’s team did. They’ve gained our trust,” he said.

However, he also voiced his disappointment over director S. S. Rajamouli’s previously announced project on Phalke, claiming he was never approached by Rajamouli or his team. “No one contacted me. If someone is making a film on Phalke ji, the family should be consulted—we are the real knowers of his story.”

The upcoming biopic marks yet another major collaboration between Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, who earlier delivered iconic films like 3 Idiots and PK. With their proven track record and a story rooted in the origins of Indian cinema, this film is poised to become a landmark in the country's cinematic landscape.