Daisy Shah Opens Up On 'Navel Obsession' In Kannada Film Industry, Recalls Facing Harassment In Her Hometown

New Delhi: Actress Daisy Shah recently opened up on Kannada film industry's obsession with navals and what unusual thing she noticed in the songs. In an interview with Hauterrfly, she shared how the naval-fascination continues in the South.

Daisy Shah On South Industry's 'Naval Obsession'

Daisy said, "When I was doing a Kannada film, during my off days I watched TV, and in all the Kannada songs I saw… there was a particular actor, and in all his songs, either a fruit salad or a vegetable salad was being made on the heroine's navel with close-up shots. Sometimes ice or water was being poured on the navel too."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Daisy Shah Recounts Facing Harassment

The Jai Ho actress also recalled the horrifying harassment experience which took place both in her hometown Dombivli and later on a film set in Jaipur. “I’ve had instances in Dombivli when I’m just walking on the footpath and a person just walked past me and he literally touched me very badly. And by the time I turned around I couldn’t understand who the person was because the area was crowded," Daisy told Hauterrfly.

About her former relationship, Daisy shared an anecdote saying, "We were once at a party, and someone pulled my hand from behind, asking me to dance. You can’t get mad at that. When the same thing happened to him, he said I should be understanding."

Daisy Shah started off her career as an assistant to ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya. She made her acting debut in 2011 Kannada film Bhadra, later she went on to star opposite Salman Khan in the 2014 Hindi film Jai Ho.

A year later, she featured in Hate Story 3 and Race 3 in 2018. In 2023 she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 .