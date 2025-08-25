Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2951221https://zeenews.india.com/people/daisy-shah-opens-up-on-navel-obsession-in-kannada-film-industry-recalls-facing-harassment-in-her-hometown-2951221.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
DAISY SHAH

Daisy Shah Opens Up On 'Navel Obsession' In Kannada Film Industry, Recalls Facing Harassment In Her Hometown

Daisy Shah started off her career as an assistant to ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Daisy Shah Opens Up On 'Navel Obsession' In Kannada Film Industry, Recalls Facing Harassment In Her HometownPic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actress Daisy Shah recently opened up on Kannada film industry's obsession with navals and what unusual thing she noticed in the songs. In an interview with Hauterrfly, she shared how the naval-fascination continues in the South.

Daisy Shah On South Industry's 'Naval Obsession'

Daisy said, "When I was doing a Kannada film, during my off days I watched TV, and in all the Kannada songs I saw… there was a particular actor, and in all his songs, either a fruit salad or a vegetable salad was being made on the heroine's navel with close-up shots. Sometimes ice or water was being poured on the navel too."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Daisy Shah Recounts Facing Harassment

The Jai Ho actress also recalled the horrifying harassment experience which took place both in her hometown Dombivli and later on a film set in Jaipur. “I’ve had instances in Dombivli when I’m just walking on the footpath and a person just walked past me and he literally touched me very badly. And by the time I turned around I couldn’t understand who the person was because the area was crowded," Daisy told Hauterrfly.

About her former relationship, Daisy shared an anecdote saying, "We were once at a party, and someone pulled my hand from behind, asking me to dance. You can’t get mad at that. When the same thing happened to him, he said I should be understanding."

Daisy Shah started off her career as an assistant to ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya. She made her acting debut in 2011 Kannada film Bhadra, later she went on to star opposite Salman Khan in the 2014 Hindi film Jai Ho.

A year later, she featured in Hate Story 3 and Race 3 in 2018. In 2023 she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 .

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul — something... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK