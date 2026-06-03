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DALAI LAMA

Dalai Lama formally receives Grammy Award in Dharamshala for 'Meditations' album

Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama formally received his Grammy Award at his residence in Dharamshala.

|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 07:43 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Dalai Lama formally receives Grammy Award in Dharamshala for 'Meditations' album(Source: X)

 Dharamshala: Spiritual leader Dalai Lama formally received his Grammy Award on Wednesday, which he won for the album 'Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama', during a special ceremony at his office in Dharamshala.
 
It was presented by the alsarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. While addressing the media, maestro Amjad Ali Khan said, "We have played sarod with my sons, Aman Ali Bangash, Ayan Ali Bangash. We are playing sarod with the voice of His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. So we are here to offer this award, Grammy award, to the Holiness, the Dalai Lama."
 
Ayaan Ali Bangash called the grammy win and collaboration with Dalai Lama a "blessing". He said, "It's such an honour to be here and we are just so blessed. It's just a blessing for us. We are so grateful that His Holiness blessed this project and allowed us to be a part of it. We are so blessed. It's all because of His Holiness's blessings."

 
Earlier this year, the Dalai Lama won the award in the audiobook category, where he was nominated alongside Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story by Kathy Garver, Into the Uncut Grass by Trevor Noah, Lovely One: A Memoir by Ketanji Brown Jackson, and You Know It's True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli by Fab Morvan.

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 In response to the award, the Dalai Lama's office earlier posted a message from the Spiritual leader saying, "I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don't see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility.

 I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I'm grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely."Musician Rufus Wainwright accepted the award on the Dalai Lama's behalf during the ceremony in February. 

 

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