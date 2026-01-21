Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009035https://zeenews.india.com/people/daldal-trailer-bhumi-pednekar-starrer-intense-and-gritty-crime-thriller-watch-3009035.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleDaldal Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar-Starrer Intense And Gritty Crime Thriller - Watch
DALDAL TRAILER

Daldal Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar-Starrer Intense And Gritty Crime Thriller - Watch

Daldal Trailer: It is a chilling psychological crime thriller, directed by Amrit Raj Gupta.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 12:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Daldal Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar-Starrer Intense And Gritty Crime Thriller - WatchPic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: An intense and gritty crime drama Daldal trailer was dropped today by the makers. It follows the impactful and unsettling teaser that was released a few days ago and garnered widespread acclaim for its disruptive and chilling visuals. Daldal will stream on Prime Video. Alongside Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, the series stars Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in lead roles.

Daldal Storyline, Plot

Set in the bustling city of Mumbai, Daldal revolves around DCP Rita Ferreira, played by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, as she embarks on a dangerous investigation to track down a cold-blooded serial killer. Based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling book Bhendi Bazaar, Daldal is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta. The series is created by Suresh Triveni and written by Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D’Souza, and Priya Saggi, with powerful dialogues penned by Suresh Triveni and Hussain Haidry.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Daldal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video across India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 30.

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, who plays DCP Rita Ferreira in Daldal, said, “Playing Rita Ferreira has been one of the most intense and creatively fulfilling experiences of my career. She is a woman forged by ambition, haunted by doubt, and burdened by the weight of her past – a character who demanded that I explore the delicate balance between vulnerability and strength in ways I had never done before. Stepping into her world was both challenging and deeply rewarding, as Rita's journey mirrors the complexities we all face when confronting our own demons. Reuniting with Vikram, after the hugely successful Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, was like a homecoming, and I am profoundly grateful to Suresh, Amrit, and the entire team behind this series for entrusting me with such a richly layered and emotionally demanding role. Daldal holds a special place in my heart, and I am thrilled that the series is premiering exclusively on Prime Video on January 30, reaching audiences across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. I hope Rita's story resonates with viewers as powerfully as it has with me."
 

Daldal Trailer Review

The trailer for Daldal delivers a gritty, adrenaline-fueled descent into the harrowing world of DCP Rita Ferreira, brought to life with visceral intensity by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar. Echoing the unnerving tone of the teaser, it unveils a series of brutal, meticulously orchestrated murders that expose the deeply twisted psyche of a cold-blooded killer. As the body count rises, Rita is pulled deeper into a dark and unsettling investigation that threatens to consume her. Pushed to her breaking point, she races against time while battling her own inner demons and the relentless pressure of a system that demands results at any cost.

Daldal masterfully blends psychological dread with edge-of-the-seat suspense, setting the stage for a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where the hunter may become the hunted.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
Munir’s Rhetoric Raises Fresh Concerns As Pakistan Signals Ideological Turn
kaftan dress
Kaftan Dresses Every Woman Will Love
women co ord set
Best Winter Co-Ord Sets for Women | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Bangladesh-India Ties
India Declares Bangladesh Diplomatic Posts ‘Non-Family’
men sweatshirts
Men’s Sweatshirts for Comfort and Cool
women sneakers
Best Trendy Sneakers for Women on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Diego Garcia
From Greenland To Mauritius, Trump’s New Chagos Excuse | Explained
Women trousers
Women’s Trousers That Redefine Everyday Fashion
Emmanuel Macron
‘US Tariffs Aim To Weaken Europe’: Macron Hits Back At Trump At Davos WEF
women heels
Elegant Heels That Turn Every Walk Into a Statement