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  • /Daler Mehndi underwent serious surgery, reveals Kapil Sharma as he urges people to 'be a little kinder'

Daler Mehndi underwent serious surgery, reveals Kapil Sharma as he urges people to 'be a little kinder'

Comedian Kapil Sharma urged people to be kinder and revealed that Daler Mehndi recently underwent serious surgery, coming out in support of the veteran singer after criticism over a recent performance.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
Daler Mehndi underwent serious surgery, reveals Kapil Sharma as he urges people to 'be a little kinder'
Image Credit: IMDb/IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Daler Mehndi underwent serious surgery, reveals Kapil Sharma as he urges people to 'be a little kinder'
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