‘Dame Un Grrr’ Fame Babydoll Archi Aka Archita Phukan - AI Generated? Insta Page Drops SHOCKING Claim

New Delhi: Archita Phukan, popularly known as Babydoll Archi, an Assam-based influencer with over 805k Instagram followers, has recently become the subject of intense online debate. Archita rose to fame after her viral reel featuring the song Dame Un Grrr by Romanian artist Kate Linn captivated social media users, sparking widespread admiration and curiosity about the young influencer.

Babydoll Archi - AI Generated?

Despite her soaring popularity, little information about Archita’s background has been publicly available, except that she hails from Assam. This ambiguity took a surprising turn when an Instagram account named 'Just Assam Things' claimed that Archita is not a real person but an AI-generated digital creation.

In a detailed post, Just Assam Things claimed that the viral images showing Archita were digitally fabricated using advanced AI manipulation tools. One slide on the page features a video of creator Biry Cortez wearing a leopard print swimsuit. Right next to it, Archi appears in an almost identical outfit, pose, and hairstyle. Another comparison shows a woman in a red dress mirrored nearly exactly by a post on Archi’s account.

Several more examples follow, including a woman in a pink dress (Instagram handle Anamika Desi), a photo taken in front of DLF Avenue, and another showing a woman who tagged her photo from Kolkata, while Archi posted an almost identical image.

"According to sources, the face used in the viral content may belong to a real girl from Dibrugarh, but no concrete confirmation has been found so far," they wrote.

Neither Kendra Lust nor representatives linked to the original images have issued any official statements on the matter.

Babydoll Archi Cryptic Instagram Post

Meanwhile, Archita Phukan has not directly addressed the rumours surrounding her association with Kendra Lust or the nature of her career. Instead, she posted a cryptic message on Instagram, stating:

“Lately, I’ve seen my name making its rounds—headlines, whispers, and a lot of speculation. All because of one meeting, one frame, one moment. Let me be clear: I haven’t confirmed anything. And I’m not here to deny it either. Why? Because I’ve learned that silence often speaks louder than clarification. Some paths are private. Some moves are strategic. And some stories are best told in chapters—not captions.”

This unfolding story continues to captivate social media and raises profound questions about the future of digital identities in the age of AI.