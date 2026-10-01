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  • /Danny Boyle backs Jack O’Connell for James Bond, confirms Cillian Murphy’s return in '28 Years Later Part 3'

Danny Boyle backs Jack O’Connell for James Bond, confirms Cillian Murphy’s return in '28 Years Later Part 3'

Filmmaker Danny Boyle has confirmed that the third instalment of the ‘28 Years Later’ franchise is in development, revealing that the upcoming film will feature a significant presence of actor Cillian Murphy, Variety reported. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
Danny Boyle backs Jack O’Connell for James Bond, confirms Cillian Murphy’s return in '28 Years Later Part 3'
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