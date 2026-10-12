Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /‘Jaane Kis Mod Pe’ song out: Darshan Raval brings nostalgic youth anthem for Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar

‘Jaane Kis Mod Pe’ song out: Darshan Raval brings nostalgic youth anthem for Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar

Directed by Anuj Saini and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film releases worldwide in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 08:12 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
‘Jaane Kis Mod Pe’ song out: Darshan Raval brings nostalgic youth anthem for Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Tamannaah Bhatia kicks off Navratri with 'Mata Ki Chowki' alongside family and friends
2
3
4
5