/‘Jaane Kis Mod Pe’ song out: Darshan Raval brings nostalgic youth anthem for Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar

The makers of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar have unveiled its latest song, ‘Jaane Kis Mod Pe’, bringing to life the feeling of anticipation, nostalgia, and young love. The song features Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber, and Sargun Kaur Luthra, who are making their debut with this film.
Sung by Darshan Raval, composed by Rochak Kohli, and penned by Gurpreet Saini, the track takes us through the journey of three friends as they make their way back to their school reunion with one big reason for the trip, the possibility of meeting their first crushes again. It mirrors the unpredictability of their journey and the excitement of not knowing what awaits them at the next turn.
With its breezy, youthful sound, the song brings together the film’s themes of friendship, romance, and second chances, capturing the thrill of when pehla pyaar gets a chance at doosri baar.
Speaking on the song, Darshan Raval shared, “Jaane Kis Mod Pe has a beautiful sense of anticipation to it. I loved the youthful, nostalgic emotion of the song and I hope it takes listeners back to a few of their own memories. It’s about going back to a place and a person who were once such an important part of your life, and wondering what it will feel like to see them again.”
Composer Rochak Kohli further added, “Jaane Kis Mod Pe has the feeling of a journey where you don’t really know what’s waiting at the other end. We wanted the music to capture that mix of excitement and nervousness of meeting your first crush after years. Darshan’s voice brings a lovely warmth and youthful energy to the song, while Gurpreet’s lyrics complete that emotion beautifully.”
Lyricist Gurpreet Saini concluded, “Jaane Kis Mod Pe is about being hopeful and finding love in unexpected ways and places. That’s why I have kept the lyrics easy and flowy, like how the characters in the film are, heading towards a school reunion each carrying a hope of romance. There is a lovely mix of youthful energy, friendship, and romance in the song, which Rochak’s composition brings alive beautifully.”
irected by Anuj Saini and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film releases worldwide in cinemas on October 23, 2026.
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