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Daveigh Chase, Voice of Lilo in Lilo & Stitch and Samara in The Ring, dies at 35

American actor and voice artist Daveigh Chase, remembered for bringing Lilo Pelekai to life and playing the iconic horror character Samara Morgan, has died at 35.

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 04:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
Daveigh Chase, Voice of Lilo in Lilo & Stitch and Samara in The Ring, dies at 35
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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