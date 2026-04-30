David Allan Coe, country music legend and singer of 'You never even called me by my name,' dies at 86

David Allan Coe passes away: David Allan Coe, the outlaw country music legend known for his unrepentant, confrontational image and songs such as 'You Never Even Called Me by My Name' and 'The Ride,' has passed away. He was 86 and died in hospital intensive care at approximately 5 pm ET on Wednesday, April 29, (2:30 am IST on Thursday, April 30).

Coe’s widow, Kimberly, confirmed the singer’s death. She said David was one of the best singers, songwriters, and performers of our time and will never be forgotten. He was a husband, a friend, a confidant, and her life for many years, Kimberly told Rolling Stone. Coe remained one of country music’s most distinctive and controversial voices for decades. David Allan Coe leaves behind his wife, Kimberly Hastings Coe, son Tyler Mahan Coe (podcaster, author, and guitarist), and daughter Tanya Coe (country singer).

David Allan Coe’s cause of death

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While David Allan Coe's exact cause of death is not known, he had been facing a period of declining health. Coe had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 and had faced multiple health complications over the years.

Who was David Allan Coe?

David Allan Coe was widely known as a pioneer of the outlaw country movement and was one of country music’s most influential and rebellious voices. Coe was born in Akron, Ohio, and had a troubled early life. He spent much of his youth in and out of reform schools and correctional facilities. During his time in prison, David reportedly became friends with Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, who inspired him to seriously pursue music. It is believed the two even wrote songs together while behind bars.

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After leaving prison, Coe moved to Nashville to chase a career in country music. He was later signed by Plantation Records and released his debut album, “Penitentiary Blues,” in 1970. With his gritty voice, fearless lyrics, and outlaw image, Coe built a reputation as the “outlaw’s outlaw.” His music often included stories of prison life, drug use, rebellion, and explicit themes, making him both controversial and unforgettable.

Coe wrote mainstream hits for Tanya Tucker and Johnny Paycheck. 'Take This Job and Shove It' was entirely his creation, he also recorded country songs that still appear on multiple playlists and in radio rotation.

David Allan Coe's hit albums

Before finding major success as a solo artist, David Allan Coe became one of Nashville’s most respected songwriters. He wrote Billie Jo Spears’s 1972 song 'Souvenirs and California Mem’rys' and Tanya Tucker’s chart-topping 1973 hit 'Would You Lay With Me (In a Field of Stone),' which helped establish his name in country music.

Coe's own breakthrough came in 1975 with 'You Never Even Called Me By My Name,' featured on his album 'Once Upon a Rhyme.' The song was written by Steve Goodman and John Prine, and became his signature track. It remains one of outlaw country’s most iconic songs. Later, after moving to Key West, Florida, Coe released independent albums including 'Nothing Sacred' (1978) and the controversial 'Underground Album' (1982).

He returned to chart success in the 1980s with major hits like 'The Ride' (1983) and 'Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile' (1984), which further cemented his legacy. In later years, he also blended country music with heavy metal, and collaborated on 'Rebel Meets Rebel,' a project with Dimebag Darrell, Vinnie Paul, and Rex Brown.

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