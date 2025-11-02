David Harbour Accused Of 'Harassment And Bullying' Millie Bobby Brown Ahead Of Stranger Things Finale

New Delhi: As fans eagerly await the final season of Stranger Things, shocking allegations have emerged against actor David Harbour. According to the Daily Mail, Harbour, 50, has been accused of bullying and harassing co-star Millie Bobby Brown.

Allegations Surface Amid Personal Controversy

Harbour, who plays ex-police chief Jim Hopper, the adoptive father of Brown’s character Eleven, is also facing claims of infidelity from his estranged wife, singer-songwriter Lily Allen. The actor reportedly underwent an internal investigation after Brown allegedly complained about his conduct on set.

Investigation Details Remain Unclear

While the outcome of the inquiry is not publicly known, sources told the Mail on Sunday that the allegations against Harbour did not involve sexual misconduct. The source stated, “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months."

Netflix and Lily Allen Stay Silent

Netflix has declined to comment on the investigation. Meanwhile, Allen, whose new album reportedly addresses Harbour’s alleged infidelity, is said to have supported him throughout the ordeal. A source noted, “Lily supported him throughout it all. It was a brutal time.”

During the production of the fifth and final season, Brown, as per the same report, had a personal representative present on set.

About Stranger Things

Stranger Things follows the story of a group of friends in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, during the 1980s, who become entangled in a series of supernatural events and secret government experiments. The series begins with the sudden disappearance of a young boy, prompting his friends to encounter a mysterious girl with telekinetic abilities and uncover a terrifying alternate dimension known as the "Upside Down."

The series, set to air later this month, is expected to rank among Netflix’s most-watched shows ever. The Stranger Things finale will roll out in three parts: Volume 1 on November 26, 2025; Volume 2 on December 25, 2025; and the final episode on December 31, 2025.