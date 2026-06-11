David Harbour addresses viral rumours with Millie Bobby Brown, says false claims affected his mental health

New York: Actor David Harbour has opened up about rumours that surfaced last year regarding his relationship with 'Stranger Things' co-star Millie Bobby Brown, revealing that the reports had a significant impact on his mental health.

In a recent interview with Variety, Harbour addressed a viral report published by a British tabloid that claimed Brown had filed complaints against him before production began on the final season of Netflix's hit series 'Stranger Things.'

The actor dismissed the claims as false and said the controversy came during a particularly difficult period in his personal life.

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Recalling the effect the report had on him, Harbour said the allegations contributed to a mental health episode. The actor, who has previously spoken publicly about living with bipolar disorder, described the timing of the story as "weird" and said it arrived shortly after the release of an album by his former wife, Lily Allen.

"I had a breakdown....[Brown and I] worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years, playing father and daughter," he told Variety.

"I don't know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years, you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements ... In families, it's OK because you're just in a disagreement, and then you come back together. The problem with a billion-dollar show is that there's just hundreds of people who want to get involved," he added

Describing his struggles with mental health as "confusing" and sometimes "embarrassing," Harbour said periods of extreme stress can occasionally lead to erratic behaviour.

"I do suffer from some confusing stuff, it's confusing as hell," Harbour added. "I think a lot of people have a friend or a brother or a co-worker that deals with mental health stuff, and they're probably pretty confused when that person gets depressed or gets manic or has an episode. Under times of extreme stress, that can cause somewhat erratic behaviour, and it's embarrassing, and I'm ashamed of it," he added.

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"It's not something I choose, and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. I do feel like, for some of us, our gifts are inextricably linked with our illnesses. To have a nervous system that reacts to the world in a too-delicate way can allow me to have that moment that I love [in DTF St. Louis] on the swings with Jason. But it can also force me, in moments of extreme stress, to act a little weird," he further said.

Despite the rumours and public speculation, Harbour made it clear that his relationship with Brown remains strong.

Highlighting their continued friendship and future collaborations, he said there is a "special bond" between them and revealed that they are currently working together on multiple projects.

"Millie and I are working on several projects. You'll see more of me and Millie, 10 years wasn't enough. There is a special bond there. I love her. She loves me," Harbour said.

'Stranger Things' concluded its run on Netflix with the release of its fifth and final season. Volume 2 premiered on Christmas, while the series finale, titled The Right Side Up, streamed on New Year's Eve