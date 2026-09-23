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David Warner reacts to AI video of him dancing to 'Jailer 2' song 'Ala Bolelo' - Watch

Jailer 2 is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action comedy film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
David Warner reacts to AI video of him dancing to 'Jailer 2' song 'Ala Bolelo' - Watch
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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David Warner reacts to AI video of him dancing to 'Jailer 2' song 'Ala Bolelo' - Watch
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