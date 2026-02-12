Dawson's Creek fame actor James Van Der Beek dies at the age of 48, after long fight with Cancer

James Van Der Beek, the actor best known for his breakout role as Dawson Leery in the iconic 1990s teen drama 'Dawson's Creek', has died at the age of 48.

Washington: His death was confirmed on early Thursday morning in a statement posted to his verified Instagram account.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come.

For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," the statement read.