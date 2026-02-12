Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016256https://zeenews.india.com/people/dawsons-creek-fame-actor-james-van-der-beek-dies-at-the-age-of-48-after-long-fight-with-cancer-3016256.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleDawsons Creek fame actor James Van Der Beek dies at the age of 48, after long fight with Cancer
JAMES VAN DER BEEK

Dawson's Creek fame actor James Van Der Beek dies at the age of 48, after long fight with Cancer

James Van Der Beek, the actor best known for his breakout role as Dawson Leery in the iconic 1990s teen drama 'Dawson's Creek', has died at the age of 48.

|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 02:38 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dawson's Creek fame actor James Van Der Beek dies at the age of 48, after long fight with Cancer(Source: IMDB)

James Van Der Beek, the actor best known for his breakout role as Dawson Leery in the iconic 1990s teen drama 'Dawson's Creek', has died at the age of 48.

Washington: His death was confirmed on early Thursday morning in a statement posted to his verified Instagram account.

 "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," the statement read.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Babar Azam
IND vs PAK: Babar Azam brutally trolled on Pakistan TV show, video goes viral
Jasmine Sandlas concert
Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas stops concert midway in Delhi, calls out men
Ramadan 2026
Ramadan 2026: Check dates, moon sighting, and prayer timings across countries
Power Bank
Power Banks for Travel, Work & Everyday Life
T20 World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup Super Over Rules Explained: What happens if the 2nd 'Super Over'
AI-171 crash
Italian media claims AI-171 pilot deliberately triggered fatal Ahmedabad crash
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Lottery Result 12-02-2026 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
JEE Mains Result 2026
JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed: NTA announces Revised Date
Sports car crash
Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra arrested after 'driver swap' attempt fails
Bengaluru
Bengaluru: Techie stabs retired Navy Captain father, dentist mother to death