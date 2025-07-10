Daytime Emmy 2025 Nominations Full List: ‘Young And The Restless’ Leads In Acting Categories; When And Where To Watch
New Delhi: The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) unboxed the first set of nominees for the 52nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards. NATAS is phasing out the nominations which will take place this year on October 17 in Pasadena. The nominations were announced in the categories including daytime drama series, daytime talk series, lead actor in a daytime drama series and lead actress in a daytime drama series.
Daytime Emmy 2025 Nominations Full List
Interestingly, only 3 daytime drama series earned nominations this year: General Hospital (ABC), Days of Our Lives (Peacock), and The Young and the Restless (CBS).
Broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards was hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. Melody Thomas Scott of The Young and the Restless and her husband, Edward J Scott, supervising producer of The Bold and the Beautiful, were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series category, the nominees are:
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Live with Kelly and Mark
The View
Leading Actors and Actresses in Drama
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Serial are
Sharon Case (The Young and the Restless)
Eileen Davidson (The Young and the Restless)
Melissa Claire Egan (The Young and the Restless)
Nancy Lee Grahn (General Hospital)
Michelle Stafford (The Young and the Restless)
Laura Wright (General Hospital)
Nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor are:
Peter Bergman (The Young and the Restless)
Eric Martsolf (Days of Our Lives
Greg Rikaart (Days of Our Lives)
Paul Telfer (Days of Our Lives)
Dominic Zamprogna (General Hospital)
Nominees for Outstanding Lifestyle Program include:
George to the Rescue
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward
Homegrown
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment
The Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program nominees are:
Expedition Unknown
Field Trip with Curtis Stone
The Good Road
How I Got Here
Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out
Mexico Made With Love
Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series nominees:
Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Delicious Miss Brown
Emeril Cooks
Lidia’s Kitchen
Selena + Restaurant
Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program nominees:
Dime Como Hacerlo
The Fixers
Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse
Going Home with Tyler Cameron
Married to Real Estate
Martha Gardens
When And Where To Watch Daytime Emmy Awards 2025:
The Daytime Emmy’s will take place on October 17, 2025. The nominations usually are unveiled in April or May by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), but this year the timeline was swapped with the News & Documentary Emmy Awards.
